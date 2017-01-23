Tile of Spain names winners of fifth annual Passport to Creativity contest

Miami—Four winners are heading to Spain thanks to the fifth annual Tile of Spain Passport to Creativity contest. Each year, Tile of Spain, the international brand representing 125 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers’ Association (ASCER), asks architects and designers to submit a photo of themselves with Spanish tile in their own imaginative and creative way.

The design professionals selected to participate in the 6-day architectural excursion are:

From Feb. 19 through Feb. 24, 2017, the winners will explore Spain while enjoying its world-famous culture including the culinary arts, historical sites and attractions with architectural and design significance. The trip also includes a guided visit to Cevisama 2017, factory and booth tours and an exclusive press conference. All architecture and design participants will earn CEU credits.