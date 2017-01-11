Torlys brings its innovation lab to Surfaces 2017

Las Vegas—Torlys will launch three new technology-driven collections at its Innovation Lab themed booth (#6033) at the 2017 Surfaces show in Las Vegas: CorkWood digital print cork, EverWood Designer luxury vinyl and SuperSolid 6 hardwood.

CorkWood is an engineered floor that offers the beauty of hardwood, the durability of laminate and the comfort of cork all in one floor. The top layer is made of hi-definition digitally printed compressed cork in hardwood looks, has a durable HDF smart core and is backed by CorkPlus attached underlay with antimicrobial product protection. This floor has the equivalent of an AC4 rating, is Forest Stewardship Council certified and is offered in two collections: CorkWood Designer in long and wide planks measuring 68-3/4” x 7-1/2”; and CorkWood Elite in planks measuring 45-13/16” x 7-1/2”.

The EverWood Designer collection features the latest in styling along with a pet proof warranty and has Microban antimicrobial product protection in its WPC core and CorkPlus attached underlay. These floors feature ultra-tight Uniclic joints and realistic wood grains in 72” x 7” wide planks.

Torlys’ SuperSolid hardwood is all hardwood containing no softwood filler or fiber. The construction is a patented innovation called E-Lock, a cross-joined, compression-locked structure that uses the same species of hardwood for its bottom, core and wear layers, and is finished with highest quality KLUMPP top coat for remarkable durability and performance. The SuperSolid 6 is the third collection in the line-up and features planks in 6” widths by random lengths. The SuperSolid 7 and 5 collections have also been updated to include new colors and textures.

Designed to recreate the feelings of creativity, ingenuity and triumph that goes into developing new technologies and flooring systems, Torlys’ booth will feature a 12 ft. high EverWood waterfall to demonstrate the waterproof nature of the product, along with the Innovation Lab area designed to showcase new products and technologies.