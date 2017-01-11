Two days of CTI hands-on testing scheduled for TISE 2017

Pendleton, S.C.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) will be conducting Certified Tile Installer (CTI) hands-on testing on Jan. 18 and 19 during The International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas. Those who pass the hands-on and the written tests earn the CTI designation.

The CTI designation identifies the professional installer who has reached a level of proficiency to independently and consistently produce a sound tile installation that displays good workmanship. Certification is the validation of the skills and knowledge of the men and women who presently are installing tile successfully in the United States.

To qualify for the CTI Program, installers must have at least two years of experience as the lead installer setting ceramic tile on a full-time basis. This means having full responsibility for substrate prep, layout, coordinating with other trades along with properly installing underlayment, tile, grout and sealant materials.

The CTI program includes two separate tests.

An online open-book exam, which is taken at home or the office as the installer’s schedule allows.

A hands-on test, which is conducted at regional locations across the United States. The hands-on portion of the test begins at 7:09 a.m. and must be completed by 4:00 p.m. Installers should arrive at 6:30 a.m. in order to get their tools set up and be ready to start the test at 7:09 a.m.

To register for the CTI hands-on tests taking place during TISE 2017, visit https://www.ceramictilefoundation.org/events, select the test date of your choice, make your payment and you will receive study materials.

To learn more, visit CTEF at Booth #7074 during TISE 2017.