U.S. Customs ruling clears the way for import of I4F-licensed products

Willemstad, Curaçao—Innovations4Flooring (I4F), a technology company providing flooring installation solutions, announced that the U.S. Customs & Border Protection Agency has ruled that products manufactured under I4F’s licenses, including the 3L Triplelock and Click4U locking mechanisms, may be imported into the U.S. The ruling stipulates that I4F’s 3L TripleLock and Click4U technologies are not subject to any of Unilin’s current International Trade Commission (ITC) General Exclusion Orders (GEO).

With immediate effect, this ruling frees I4F producers and importers from all obligations linked to Unilin’s 2006 GEO for certain laminate flooring (Investigation No. 337-TA-545) requiring all goods to feature a holographic label from Unilin or Välinge in order to enter the U.S. market.

I4F licensees will receive details on the process and tools required to enable them to align with this U.S. Customs ruling and to import their goods using I4F technologies into the U.S.

“This is excellent news for our customers and the industry as it means that approved I4F licensees are now permitted to import products using our Click4U and 3L TripleLock locking technologies into the USA,” said John Rietveldt, CEO.