Wellmade unveils ‘HDPC’ line

January 2/9, 2017: Volume 31, Number 15

By Reginald Tucker

Wellmade is taking the wraps off what it refers to as a new generation of waterproof core products. Dubbed high-density plastic composite flooring (or HDPC), these performance-oriented floors were designed for a variety of environments from residential to light commercial.

The new HDPC line, which is being marketed as “En Vogue” planks (an extension to the existing Nouveax collection), features Wellmade’s innovative co-extrusion process, which seamlessly molds a vinyl wear layer, waterproof core and vinyl backing into singular composite planks—all without the use of adhesives. Other key product specs include an 8 mil wear layer in an overall 4mm thickness. More than 40 colors are available.

“Wellmade’s HDPC technology represents a new generation of rigid core flooring products,” said Steve Wagner, director of marketing. “Developed by Wellmade, the HDPC core features a proprietary blend of elements that when co-extruded with our vinyl wear layer and vinyl backer results in floors with increased density and hardness. Substantially more rigid than typical WPC products, HDPC reduces vertical deflection and increases dimensional stability. And because HDPC is truly a closed cell product, it’s 100% waterproof and outperforms existing rigid core products at higher temperatures and overall environmental extremes.”

Retail pricing ranges from $2.99 to $4.99 a square foot, depending on edge treatments.