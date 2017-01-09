Back To Homepage

Wellmade unveils ‘HDPC’ line

January 09, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

January 2/9, 2017: Volume 31, Number 15
By Reginald Tucker

HDPC-Cutaway.inddWellmade is taking the wraps off what it refers to as a new generation of waterproof core products. Dubbed high-density plastic composite flooring (or HDPC), these performance-oriented floors were designed for a variety of environments from residential to light commercial.

The new HDPC line, which is being marketed as “En Vogue” planks (an extension to the existing Nouveax collection), features Wellmade’s innovative co-extrusion process, which seamlessly molds a vinyl wear layer, waterproof core and vinyl backing into singular composite planks—all without the use of adhesives. Other key product specs include an 8 mil wear layer in an overall 4mm thickness. More than 40 colors are available.

“Wellmade’s HDPC technology represents a new generation of rigid core flooring products,” said Steve Wagner, director of marketing. “Developed by Wellmade, the HDPC core features a proprietary blend of elements that when co-extruded with our vinyl wear layer and vinyl backer results in floors with increased density and hardness. Substantially more rigid than typical WPC products, HDPC reduces vertical deflection and increases dimensional stability. And because HDPC is truly a closed cell product, it’s 100% waterproof and outperforms existing rigid core products at higher temperatures and overall environmental extremes.”

Retail pricing ranges from $2.99 to $4.99 a square foot, depending on edge treatments.

 

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorsHDPCrigid corewaterproof coreWellmadeWPC
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

Inspect Solutions launches tuition incentive program for new flooring inspectors

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.—Answering a demand to bring new, trained, certified inspectors to the flooring industry, Inspect Solutions is introducing a tuition incentive program for new inspectors. “Like many other segments

Read More

WFCA expands University training program

Dalton, Ga.—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has announced the rollout of new training modules and onsite educational camps available through its WFCA University training program. Created in partnership with

Read More

Crossville to host live stream education sessions at Surfaces

Crossville, Tenn.—Domestic tile manufacturer Crossville will offer unique education sessions at booth 5403 during The International Surfaces Event. In addition to the opportunity for show attendees to view sessions in

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.