WFCA sponsored retailer education program takes off

Dalton, Ga.—According to Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA, the association will rollout new training modules and on-site educational camps available through its WFCA University training program.

WFCA University, created in partnership with Benchmarkinc, provides members with an array of professional training programs designed to enhance business skill sets for flooring industry professionals in a variety of disciplines and capacities. The two-pronged WFCA University platform offers highly effective, targeted online module courses and live, on-site training.

To date the digital component of WFCA University consists of 45 online courses covering such topics as selling skills, merchandising controls, pricing strategies, budgeting and financial metrics, sales management and recruiting and compensating productive employees, etc. The content can be used by one or all employees and can be paused, replayed and continuously accessed. To ensure a comprehensive understanding of the material all modules include testing and certification at the completion of each course.

WFCA University’s live, on-site intensive camps are designed to provide more in depth training in a collaborative environment. The camps take place throughout the year in locations throughout the country including Seattle, Philadelphia, Orlando and Atlanta.

WFCA University operates under a subscription plan for online content that can be accessed by multiple staff members depending on the chosen plan. The destination training camps are billed per individual. Both options are eligible for the WFCA Scholarship reimbursement program.

For more information about WFCA University visit www.wfca-pro.org. To register for the camps or the online modules visit www.bmarkinc.com.