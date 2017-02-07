Back To Homepage

Custom enhances mobile access to product information

February 07, 2017
custombuildingproducts-logoHuntington Beach, Calif.–Custom Building Products recently unveiled a “made for iPad” version of its interactive mobile app and optimized its website for all mobile devices. The increased availability of product and service information through mobile technology allows Custom to effectively and efficiently accommodate the needs of tile installers, contractors, specifiers, architects, designers, distributors, retailers, homeowners and other customers.

Built for use on iPhones, iPads and Android tablets and smartphones, the free Custom mobile app provides a robust menu of interactive options that are helpful for installing, protecting and maintaining tile and stone. The Custom Building Products mobile-optimized website features navigation that directs contractors, distributors, architects, designers and homeowners through a customized user-experience. Both mobile resources feature the following elements.

  • Products: descriptions with features and benefits; technical data sheets and safety data sheets that can be downloaded or e-mailed to the user or shared with an associate
  • Color Selector: color options for all of Custom’s grouts including Fusion Pro, Prism, CEG Lite, CEG-IG, Polyblend and SimpleGrout
  • Material Calculator: helps users determine the correct amount of surface prep material, setting material and grout based on surface area, tile and stone dimensions, and grout joint thickness
  • Videos: Custom’s video library including its Top 5 Tips series
  • Where to Buy: geo-targeted locations that sell Custom and Aqua Mix products
  • Contact Us: one-touch access to customer service and technical support by phone and email
  • Search: product identification and access based on key search terms

Visit Custom Building Products’ website to learn more.

applicationappsCustom Building ProductsFCNewsflooringFloorsgroutMobilestonetechnologyTilewebsite
