FCLC holds first meeting of the year, identifies installation as top priority

Las Vegas—The Floor Covering Leadership Council (FCLC) conducted its first meeting of 2017 on Jan. 19 in Las Vegas during The International Surfaces Event. The organization begins its third year as an industry-wide working group established to identify issues and develop solutions that lead to the success of the floor covering industry and its professionals.

Fourteen volunteer representatives from flooring industry associations representing all sectors of the industry attended the January meeting.

The FCLC meeting was held immediately following the All Industry Installation Summit Task Force meeting also held during the Surfaces event. At the FCLC meeting, Tom Jennings, vice president of professional development at the World Floor Covering Association, recapped the highlights of the Installation Summit Committee Meeting as well as insights and ideas gathered since the first Installation Summit held in August 2016.

The FCLC determined that there was no higher industry priority than the installation crisis and thus the decision was made to direct all of FCLC’s focus and resources to this important industry-wide issue. Secondly, it was agreed that the members of the FCLC will develop a strategic plan which will serve as the road map for the Installation Summit Task Force moving forward.

FCLC’s next meeting will be comprised of a professionally facilitated strategy session focused on the industry installation crisis and will be held in Phoenix on April 13 during the NWFA Wood Flooring Expo.