FCNews announces winners of Charity Football League

February 03, 2017
January 30/February 6, 2017: Volume 31, Number 17

Screen Shot 2017-02-03 at 3.36.06 PMHicksville—In the fall of 2016 Floor Covering News kicked off its Fantasy Football for a Cause league, which raises money for various local and national charities. Earlier this month checks were distributed to each of the participating manufacturers to forward along to their respective charities and causes.

Following is a breakdown of the winners:

Salesmaster won first place and a total of $13,000 for its charity—The American Cancer Society.

Mohawk Commercial earned second place with a total of $11,250 for its charity—Susan G. Komen.

Coverings took home third place honors with a total of $6,500 for its charity—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation.

FCNews won fourth place, initially raising $6,750 for its charity, Long Island Cares Food Bank, but raised the amount to $10,000.

Raskin Industries took home fifth place honors raising $4000 for its charity, The Melanoma Foundation.

Mohawk Residential came in sixth place with a total of $1,500 for its charity, Sunshine on a Ranney Day.

Nonn Flooring earned seventh place with a total of $2,750 for its charity—The MS Association of Wisconsin.

DriTac Adhesives took home eighth place honors with $2,250 for its charity—Habitat for Humanity of NYC

Metroflor came in ninth, raising $1,500 for its charity—The Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America.

Mirage came in tenth with $500 for its charity, St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

Charity Football League
