Hallmark Floors wins Best of Houzz 2017

February 01, 2017
Ontario, Calif.–Hallmark Floors of Southern California has won Best of Design and Best of Customer Service on Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The innovative flooring company was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: design, customer service and photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. A “Best of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“We are very grateful to be placed in both the Design and Customer Service categories this year,” said Sylvia Bulanek, head of marketing for Hallmark Floors. “It is an honor to be recognized alongside the other talented Best of Houzz professionals.”

