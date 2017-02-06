WFCA presents winners of 2017 Gold Standard Awards

Dalton—World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced the annual winners of its Gold Standard Award which recognizes stores that have created an outstanding consumer retail experience. In the category including retailers with sales over $10-million, Sergenian’s Floor Covering based in Madison, Wis. took home the honors. In the under $10-million category, Classique Floors & Tile based in Portland, Ore. was recognized.

Sergenian’s Floor Covering received a choice of one of the following: two-day on-site custom CFI carpet seaming class; two-day on-site custom sales training; or one-year online WFCA University tuition. Classique Floors & Tile received the same options as above but only a single day of classes.

Each award category also recognized 2nd and 3rd place recipients. Second place winners in both categories received six-months online WFCA University tuition while the 3rd place winners in both categories were honored with three-months tuition to WFCA University online. Additional winners included:

Over $10-million:

2nd place – Coles Fine Flooring (San Diego, Calf.)

place – Coles Fine Flooring (San Diego, Calf.) 3rd place – Carpetland USA (Davenport, Iowa)

Under $10-million:

2nd place – Independent Carpet One (Westland, Mich.)

place – Independent Carpet One (Westland, Mich.) 3rd place – Brian’s Flooring & Design (Birmingham, Ala.)

To receive the Gold Standard Award in either category, companies are reviewed and judged based on knowledge, customer service, quality of store image and code of conduct. A company also must be a member of the WFCA, have been in business for at least three years and have a clear Better Business Bureau report.

Companies interested in entering or nominating an entrant for the 2018 Gold Standard Awards can visit wfca-pro.org for more details.