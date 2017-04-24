ARDEX Americas wins Engaging Pittsburgh Innovation People Practices award

Aliquippa, Pa—Ardex Americas has received the Engaging Pittsburgh Innovative People Practices award, recognized in the category: Innovation in Learning and Development. The Pittsburgh Human Resources Association (PHRA), the largest Pittsburgh based HR organization, has sponsored this event for over a decade. This award celebration recognizes employers from across the Pittsburgh region that have demonstrated creativity in designing business practices that have significantly contributed towards organizational and employee achievements.

Ardex Americas was recognized for creating a customized, multi-tiered, learning and development program called Stepping Stones to better prepare the hi-potential talent pool, to step up to new opportunities. “We believe our employees are our most important asset as an organization and it is critical to create innovative education programs to enhance learning and develop an engaged workforce,” explained Kathryn Gardner, Ardex recruitment and employee development manager.

Founded in 1978, Ardex Americas has always put a focus on learning and education for their customers and employees. “ARDEX is known for innovative products, so this award continues a culture of innovation for our overall people process,” Rhonda West, Ardex human resources director said.