Beaulieu America continues to execute long-term strategic plan

Dalton, Ga.—Beaulieu Group, a leading family owned business within the flooring industry, continues its long-term strategic plan to streamline its product portfolio and manufacturing network to emphasize growth and profitability. Today the company announced the sale of its Bridgeport Fibers Plant in Bridgeport, Ala., to Mohawk Industries, based in Calhoun, Ga.

In January Beaulieu announced that it would be closing the Bridgeport plant by March 31, 2017 as the beginning of its long-term strategic initiatives. “The decision to cease operations at Bridgeport Fibers was difficult,” said Annette Cyr, executive vice president human resources, Beaulieu Group. “Our team worked closely with many local employers to assist employees impacted in finding new opportunities. This is consistent with our tradition of supporting members of the Beaulieu family.”

Michael Pollard, president of Beaulieu America, added, “We believe this has been the most favorable outcome for our company and those associates who have worked for us over the past many years. With this successful transition, we will continue to streamline and elevate our product portfolio, emphasizing growth and profitability.”

Beaulieu will continue to operate its Memofil fiber plant in Dalton, Ga.