Beazer, Mohawk enter exclusive product supplier agreement

Atlanta, Ga.—Beazer Homes USA, one of the nation’s largest home builders, announced Mohawk Industries as its exclusive product supplier across all flooring categories, including carpet, ceramic tile, hardwood, laminate and resilient flooring. The newly expanded relationship reflects both Georgia-based companies’ focus on creating sustainable and beautiful interior environments for home buyers.

“Beazer is committed to building homes with a dedication to craftsmanship and quality,” said Allan Merrill, president and CEO of Beazer Homes. “In selecting our trade partners, we seek out companies like Mohawk that exemplify a similar commitment to operational excellence, sustainability and product innovation. We look forward to working with Mohawk as our exclusive flooring partner.”

Mohawk began supplying Beazer Homes with award-winning carpeting and tile in 2010. Now, the builder will exclusively rely on Mohawk for all of its hardwood, laminate and resilient flooring needs, as well.

“We are honored that Beazer Homes has chosen to partner with us for all of its flooring needs,” said Brian Carson, president, Mohawk Flooring North America. “Partnering with top-notch companies like Beazer is very important to us, and we are excited about growing this valuable relationship which showcases the breadth of our product portfolio.”

Beazer Homes has operated in the U.S. for more than 30-years and has been publicly traded since 1994. Since then, the builder has delivered more than 190,000 homes across their footprint. As a reflection of the company’s dedication to sustainability, all of Beazer’s homes are built to Energy Star standards. Mohawk is known for creating environmentally friendly products like its Everstrand and Smartstrand carpeting and recently received the flooring industry’s top sustainability recognition as the GreenStep Pinnacle Environmental Leader of the Year for a record fourth time.

To learn more about Beazer Homes, visit www.Beazer.com. For more information about Mohawk and its products, visit www.MohawkFlooring.com.