Back To Homepage

Beazer, Mohawk enter exclusive product supplier agreement

April 17, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

mohawkAtlanta, Ga.—Beazer Homes USA, one of the nation’s largest home builders, announced Mohawk Industries as its exclusive product supplier across all flooring categories, including carpet, ceramic tile, hardwood, laminate and resilient flooring. The newly expanded relationship reflects both Georgia-based companies’ focus on creating sustainable and beautiful interior environments for home buyers.

“Beazer is committed to building homes with a dedication to craftsmanship and quality,” said Allan Merrill, president and CEO of Beazer Homes. “In selecting our trade partners, we seek out companies like Mohawk that exemplify a similar commitment to operational excellence, sustainability and product innovation. We look forward to working with Mohawk as our exclusive flooring partner.”

Mohawk began supplying Beazer Homes with award-winning carpeting and tile in 2010. Now, the builder will exclusively rely on Mohawk for all of its hardwood, laminate and resilient flooring needs, as well.

“We are honored that Beazer Homes has chosen to partner with us for all of its flooring needs,” said Brian Carson, president, Mohawk Flooring North America. “Partnering with top-notch companies like Beazer is very important to us, and we are excited about growing this valuable relationship which showcases the breadth of our product portfolio.”

Beazer Homes has operated in the U.S. for more than 30-years and has been publicly traded since 1994. Since then, the builder has delivered more than 190,000 homes across their footprint. As a reflection of the company’s dedication to sustainability, all of Beazer’s homes are built to Energy Star standards. Mohawk is known for creating environmentally friendly products like its Everstrand and Smartstrand carpeting and recently received the flooring industry’s top sustainability recognition as the GreenStep Pinnacle Environmental Leader of the Year for a record fourth time.

To learn more about Beazer Homes, visit www.Beazer.com. For more information about Mohawk and its products, visit www.MohawkFlooring.com.

Tags
BeazerflooringFloorsMohawk
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Philadelphia Commercial debuts new carpet tile backing

Dalton—Philadelphia Commercial is launching StrataWorx tile, a lightweight, efficient carpet tile backing. As the result of advanced engineering and cutting edge technology, StrataWorx opens up a whole new realm of possibilities

Read More

Crossville’s Handwritten collection invites custom, creative designs

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced Handwritten, a wall tile collection inspired by artisanal craftsmanship. With its range of creative shapes, sizes, and colors, this line empowers designers to create truly custom

Read More

Shannon Specialty Floors enters partnership with Ascension Health

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors, a high satisfaction, high performance manufacturer and supplier of flooring in the commercial market-segment, has entered a three-year agreement with Ascension Health beginning on April 15,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.