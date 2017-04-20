Back To Homepage

Burke named digital marketing coordinator for Mullican Flooring

April 20, 2017
HeatherBurkeJohnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has appointed Heather Burke as digital marketing coordinator at the company’s headquarters here.

In her new position, Burke will be responsible for creating, coordinating, executing and analyzing digital marketing campaigns to raise awareness of the Mullican Flooring brand. She will also assist with digital projects and data-driven initiatives, oversee web analytics, app design and search engine optimization, and develop content for the Mullican website and social media platforms.

“Heather comes to Mullican with a deep background and a wealth of knowledge in digital marketing,” said Neil Poland, president of Mullican Flooring. “Her strong communication and creative-thinking skills are matched by her enthusiasm for producing top content for our consumers and retailers. We are pleased to welcome her to our team and look forward to increasing our digital presence across the hardwood flooring industry.”

Burke, a native of Kingsport, Tenn., earned a bachelor’s degree in art and a bachelor’s degree in business administration, both from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. Her interests include integrated marketing communications, digital platforms, photography, Spanish and graphic design.

“I am very excited to be joining the Mullican family,” Burke said. “Mullican Flooring is nationally recognized for manufacturing high-quality, sustainable hardwood flooring products, and I look forward to helping them achieve their digital marketing and communications needs.”

