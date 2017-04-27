Cain & Bultman: True partners in business

April 10/17, 2017: Volume 31, Issue 22

The following feature is the fourth installment in a series highlighting the 14 distributors that constitute Bravo Services, a group comprising many of the top flooring wholesalers in the country. Here we focus on Cain & Bultman, which was founded in 1924 and has been in the flooring business for more than 80 years.

Cain & Bultman, based in Jacksonville, Fla., got its start in flooring in 1935 when it was named the distributor for Armstrong Cork Company. Since then Cain & Bultman has grown its relationship with Armstrong (it is now a separate division) and expanded its reach across Florida and most of Georgia.

Purchased in 1960 by Norwood Sandifer, today Cain & Bultman is a third-generation, family-owned business under the leadership of Mike Sandifer, chairman and CEO; Buddy Faircloth, president; Kirk Sandifer, executive vice president and vice chairman; and Alan Kimball, vice president and general manager.

When it considers its competitive advantages, the wholesaler starts with its people—a seasoned group of professionals that averages 20 years of service, with a sales and an executive team that averages 22 years. That experience has enabled Cain & Bultman to develop long-term relationships with customers, dealers and suppliers. “Within reason and good business judgment we continue to grow this relationship to serve them as a true partner in business,” Faircloth said, echoing the company’s motto “Partners in Business.”

Faircloth said one of the biggest challenges Cain & Bultman faces is obtaining dealer showroom space. As such, the distributor must make sure it has the right products, programs and displays at a reasonable cost. “We can provide the very best flooring solutions for our customers and open up the best selling opportunities for them to sell and service their customers.”

NUTS & BOLTS

Geographic coverage:

With the Armstrong product line, Cain & Bultman covers Florida, excluding the Panhandle, and 34 counties in southern Georgia (from Savannah south).With most of its other product lines, it covers all of Florida and Georgia.

Brands: Armstrong, Bruce, Homerwood, VPI, Kahrs, Stauf, Wicanders, Bella Cera, Nature, Floor Muffler, H.F. Designs, Norwood Hill, R B Rubber Krono Original, Aqualok, Struxtur, Pinnacle, Greenfield.

GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND

Cain & Bultman’s north Florida location allows it to provide next day delivery service to customers throughout the state of Florida as well as Georgia. Its cutoff time for next day delivery is 11 a.m., however Faircloth said there are many occasions in which a dealer calls after the cut off time and asks for next day delivery. In virtually every instance Cain & Bultman is able to fulfill that request.

For more information on Cain & Bultman, call 904-356-4612 or visit cainbultman.com. For more information on Bravo Services, contact John Carney at 214.215.2880 or visit bravoservices.com.