CFI Convention promises a plethora of programs

Forney, Texas—The CFI Convention and Expo is back with a punch this year taking place August 16-18 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla. The three-day educational event, designed for both retailers and installers, will kick off with a welcome reception sponsored by Personna.

“We’ve been doing this for nearly a quarter of a century and given the positive feedback and the thousands of industry professionals who return each year wanting more I guess it’s safe to say we’re doing something right,” said Robert Varden, vice president, CFI. “No doubt that our industry has changed and evolved substantially over the years but I challenge you to find another conference that packs in the training, education and networking opportunities that are offered through the CFI program.”

This year’s program line-up features:

Leadership strategies that work: Scott Humphrey, CEO of the WFCA, delivers proven leadership strategies designed to engage your team as you lead them through the competitive and ever-changing business landscape.

Third-party inspections: biased or beneficial? And how to tell: Paul Pleshek of the National Academy for Floor Covering Training (NAFCT) provides insight in to the often-perplexing world of flooring inspections—defining proper inspection procedures, common reporting issues and tips for identifying objective and knowledgeable inspectors.

Are you ready for an immigration raid or audit? With the election of President Trump, flooring retailers, contractors and installers need to begin preparing for increased enforcement of the immigration laws. The law imposes strict documentation requirements and significant fines to ensure your employees are legal immigrants. Jeffrey King, general counsel for the WFCA, will explain the requirements for employee documentation and provide practical guidelines to ensure you are prepared for an audit or workplace raid.

LVT installation & repair: The CFI team of professionals, representing leading manufacturers in resilient flooring, present a demonstration of the latest installation techniques for LVT including plank replacement and tips for common repair issues.

#marketingtomillennials: It’s about life-stage, not age: Tony King and Kathryn Baird of TK Fusion will share pro insights that will change the way you market to millennials.

Is my business ready for new technology? Phil Zolan, executive director of fcB2B, identifies technology trends to grow your business in 2017 and beyond.

Getting unruly subfloors clean, flat, dry and sound: The CFI team of professionals present techniques for quality subfloor prep and tips for common repair issues.

To see the full line-up and get more info, register online or call 816-231-4646.