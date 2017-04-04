Back To Homepage

Coverings Installation & Design awards recognize superior work in tile, stone

April 04, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

coveringsArlington, Va.—Four outstanding tile and stone projects have been awarded Coverings Installation & Design (CID) awards, a program that honors outstanding design and installation of tile and stone in the categories of Residential Stone, Residential Tile, Commercial Stone and Commercial Tile. An esteemed panel of notable editors, leading designers and industry professionals evaluated submissions based on execution, original usage and overall design and purpose, and gave special recognition to those projects exemplifying noteworthy tile and stone applications.

Following are this year’s winners.

Residential Stone:

  • Project: Art House, The Zajeski Project
  • Designer: CVG Architects
  • Installer: Blue Pearl Stone

Residential Tile:

  • Project: Contemporary Twilight
  • Designer: DKOR Interiors
  • Installer: Newman Brothers Construction

Commercial Stone:

  • Project: Energy Center III
  • Designer: Kirskey Architecture
  • Installer: Camarata Masonry Systems

Commercial Tile:

  • Project: Maurices Corporate Headquarters
  • Designer: RSP Architects
  • Installer: Twin City Tile and Marble

The four prize-winning teams, including each designer and installer, will receive $2,500 and a one-night stay in Orlando to attend Coverings. All winning projects are being displayed at Coverings 2017 on a video wall and on an award display across from registration. The winners will also present their projects to show attendees at 8:00 a.m. on April 5 as part of the conference program.

Tags
2017CID awardsCoveringsflooringFloorsstoneTile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Pompo earns top Coverings Advocate Leader prize

Jamul, Calif.—Donato Pompo, tile and stone expert consultant, a member of the Floor Covering Institute, and founder and owner of Ceramic Tile And Stone Consultants and the University of Ceramic Tile

Read More

Stevens Omni hires technical specialist

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—Stevens Omni has tapped Carl Sonego as the company’s technical specialist. This position represents a very significant investment by Stevens Omni to continue to improve its technical expertise

Read More

FloorFolio expands wood line of LVT

Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio will be increasing its wood vinyl offerings with the addition of the Maplewood collection. “We are excited about this new exclusive design,” said Michael Freedman, president and CEO,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.