Coverings Installation & Design awards recognize superior work in tile, stone
Arlington, Va.—Four outstanding tile and stone projects have been awarded Coverings Installation & Design (CID) awards, a program that honors outstanding design and installation of tile and stone in the categories of Residential Stone, Residential Tile, Commercial Stone and Commercial Tile. An esteemed panel of notable editors, leading designers and industry professionals evaluated submissions based on execution, original usage and overall design and purpose, and gave special recognition to those projects exemplifying noteworthy tile and stone applications.
Following are this year’s winners.
Residential Stone:
- Project: Art House, The Zajeski Project
- Designer: CVG Architects
- Installer: Blue Pearl Stone
Residential Tile:
- Project: Contemporary Twilight
- Designer: DKOR Interiors
- Installer: Newman Brothers Construction
Commercial Stone:
- Project: Energy Center III
- Designer: Kirskey Architecture
- Installer: Camarata Masonry Systems
Commercial Tile:
- Project: Maurices Corporate Headquarters
- Designer: RSP Architects
- Installer: Twin City Tile and Marble
The four prize-winning teams, including each designer and installer, will receive $2,500 and a one-night stay in Orlando to attend Coverings. All winning projects are being displayed at Coverings 2017 on a video wall and on an award display across from registration. The winners will also present their projects to show attendees at 8:00 a.m. on April 5 as part of the conference program.