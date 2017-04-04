Coverings Installation & Design awards recognize superior work in tile, stone

Arlington, Va.—Four outstanding tile and stone projects have been awarded Coverings Installation & Design (CID) awards, a program that honors outstanding design and installation of tile and stone in the categories of Residential Stone, Residential Tile, Commercial Stone and Commercial Tile. An esteemed panel of notable editors, leading designers and industry professionals evaluated submissions based on execution, original usage and overall design and purpose, and gave special recognition to those projects exemplifying noteworthy tile and stone applications.

Following are this year’s winners.

Residential Stone:

Project: Art House, The Zajeski Project

Designer: CVG Architects

Installer: Blue Pearl Stone

Residential Tile:

Project: Contemporary Twilight

Designer: DKOR Interiors

Installer: Newman Brothers Construction

Commercial Stone:

Project: Energy Center III

Designer: Kirskey Architecture

Installer: Camarata Masonry Systems

Commercial Tile:

Project: Maurices Corporate Headquarters

Designer: RSP Architects

Installer: Twin City Tile and Marble

The four prize-winning teams, including each designer and installer, will receive $2,500 and a one-night stay in Orlando to attend Coverings. All winning projects are being displayed at Coverings 2017 on a video wall and on an award display across from registration. The winners will also present their projects to show attendees at 8:00 a.m. on April 5 as part of the conference program.