FloorFolio expands wood line of LVT

April 07, 2017
MapleWood_725-460_Multifamily_Closeup_HQ-minEdison, N.J.—FloorFolio will be increasing its wood vinyl offerings with the addition of the Maplewood collection.

“We are excited about this new exclusive design,” said Michael Freedman, president and CEO, FloorFolio. “It is one of many new products that we will be launching to help secure FloorFolio’s place in the industry that leads in quality and design.”

As a staple for natural wood elements, the Maplewood collection bridges the gap between classic and contemporary patterns. This new edition presents a crisp clean visual that fits any environment. The Maplewood collection is showcased in 12 popular colors and a larger scaled plank of 7.25 x 48.

For more information visit floorfolio.com.

