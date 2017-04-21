Back To Homepage

Gerflor celebrates legacy, future of original design

April 21, 2017
image006Chicago—This year, Gerflor USA marks two noteworthy milestones on its already impressive innovation timeline: the 80th anniversary of Mipolam, the original homogeneous sheet flooring, and the 70th anniversary of Taraflex, the original resilient sports flooring. Both are industry firsts in their respective product categories and are as valued by designers and specifiers today as they were when introduced to the market decades ago.

“Mipolam and Taraflex are just two of Gerflor’s industry firsts, and I’m confident they won’t be our last,” said Catherine del Vecchio, Gerflor USA’s senior director of marketing. “Our record of innovation demonstrates our ability to not only satisfy market needs, but to deliver products that consistently and continuously perform in new and improved ways. The quality of products like Mipolam and Taraflex have been tested for decades; they’ve evolved with the industry for 80 years and are the reference of specifications in their respective category.”

Since 1937, Mipolam has grown from a single product line to 15 different lines with more than 300 colors available worldwide. Gerflor will introduce its latest line later this year: Mipolam Classic, which will be available in tiles and sheet. The new line is a nod to the original pattern, which is an organic linear directional design, similar to a cirrus cloud.

Taraflex, first created in 1947, is the world’s most widely specified sports surface, and the same flooring selected for 10 consecutive Olympic Games through Gerflor’s partnerships with IHF and FIVB. Because of its safety and performance benefits, Taraflex is a leader in indoor sports flooring for U.S. schools, installed in more than 70,000 gymnasiums worldwide.

To celebrate its “original” achievements—including more than a dozen products and surface treatments—Gerflor USA is launching a contest to give away other coveted product icons from the interior design and fashion industries, such as a Hermes scarf, Louboutin shoes and an Anglepoise lamp. For each month (April through September) that a participant enters, he or she is automatically in the running to win the grand prize: a trip to Maison & Objet Paris with Gerflor in 2018. For more information and to enter, visit Gerflor USA.

 

