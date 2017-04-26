Back To Homepage

Greater New York Floor Coverers Industry Promotional Fund awards scholarship winners

April 26, 2017
Commack, N.Y.—The Greater New York Floor Coverers Industry Promotional Fund has released this year’s recipients of the 33rd annual Francis J.P. McHale Scholarship and Greater New York Floor Coverers Industry Promotional Fund Scholarship awards. A luncheon to award the recipients will be held at The Water Club on June 8.

The winners of the Greater New York Floor Coverers Scholarship are Sonja Meberg, Casey Morrow and Amy Kappel. The Francis J.P. McHale Scholarship will be awarded to Hope Ortiz, Megan Dicosta and Ailish Durcan.

The 2017 honoree of the Francis J.P. McHale Scholarship award is John Mucciarone who is being honored for his lifetime of devotion and service to the floor coverers industry. Mucciarone’s family will be in attendance to celebrate his achievements.

Francis J.P.. McHale Scholarship, Greater New York Floor Coverers Industry Promotional Fund, scholarship
