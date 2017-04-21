Hester’s Abbey awards two seniors $4,000 scholarships

St. Augustine, Fla.—Hester’s Abbey Floorcoverings, through the Pilot Club of St. Augustine, has awarded $4,000 scholarships to two high school seniors, Khloe Berg and Adam Snowden. These scholarships are awarded each year to seniors who are going to pursue a degree in the STEM fields: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Berg attended St. Augustine High School and will be pursuing an Exploration Degree at Florida State University. Snowden attended Ponte Vedra High School and will be pursuing a degree in Molecular Biology at Duke University.

Past years’ scholarship winners have represented almost all of the area’s local high schools, including the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind. The winners have also gone on to many different colleges, including University of Florida, Florida State University, University of Georgia, Notre Dame, MIT, Princeton, Auburn and Gallaudet.

Hester’s Abbey is proud to have sponsored these scholarships for 11 years. According to the company, one of the scholarships is awarded on merit and the other based on financial need.