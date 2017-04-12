Back To Homepage

IIDA awards Mac Stopa the 2017 Titan Award

April 12, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

iida-logoChicago—The International Interior Design Association (IIDA) has awarded architect Mac Stopa the 2017 IIDA Titan Award. The Titan Award recognizes significant contributions to the Interior Design profession by an individual, company or organization in the field. Stopa will be presented with the honor and celebrated at the IIDA Annual Meeting on June 11, 2017, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

“Mac’s work spans architecture, interior design, industrial design, art and fashion, allowing his multi-disciplinary sensibility to both inspire the industry and deeply influence how spaces are experienced,” said Cheryl Durst, IIDA executive vice president and CEO, Hon. FIIDA, LEED AP. “With a passion for mathematics, he is leading the way for flexible design that is customized and adaptable to the environment and the end user. We are so pleased to honor Mac Stopa as the recipient of this year’s IIDA Titan Award.”

Stopa is the founder of Massive Design, an award-winning architectural design firm specializing in corporate interiors for Fortune and Global 500 companies, designing public spaces, architecture and industrial design. His clients include Google, Samsung, BMW, MasterCard, Credit Suisse, Viacom and Bacardi-Martini, and he has designed products for Mohawk Group, Cappelini, Laminam, DuPont and Milliken.

Mac’s designs emanate from his fascination with parametrically driven design, organic geometry, modularity, sculptural shapes and digital art, which compels him to create modular objects for serial production that introduce innovation to the market and allow the user to interact with and adapt the objects to the required functionality or character of a space. Since 2013, Stopa’s designs have received over 40 international design awards, including multiple Red Dot Design awards, Good Design awards, Interior Design’s Best of Year awards, a Best of NeoCon Gold award, and an Iconic award: Interior Innovation, among others.

 

Tags
2017designIIDAInterior DesignMac StopaTitan Award
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

IIDA awards Mac Stopa the 2017 Titan Award

Chicago—The International Interior Design Association (IIDA) has awarded architect Mac Stopa the 2017 IIDA Titan Award. The Titan Award recognizes significant contributions to the Interior Design profession by an individual,

Read More

IIIDA awards David Mourning the 2017 IIDA Star Award

Chicago—The International Interior Design Association (IIDA) has awarded David B. Mourning, FIIDA, AIA, renowned architect and founder of IA Interior Architects, the 2017 IIDA Star Award. This prestigious award is

Read More

Tufenkian appoints Andolino national sales manager

New York, N.Y.—Tufenkian Artisan Carpets has appointed Len Andolino as national sales manager for the company’s wholesale division, according to James Tufenkian, founder. As a flooring industry veteran, Andolino brings

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.