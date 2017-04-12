IIDA awards Mac Stopa the 2017 Titan Award

Chicago—The International Interior Design Association (IIDA) has awarded architect Mac Stopa the 2017 IIDA Titan Award. The Titan Award recognizes significant contributions to the Interior Design profession by an individual, company or organization in the field. Stopa will be presented with the honor and celebrated at the IIDA Annual Meeting on June 11, 2017, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

“Mac’s work spans architecture, interior design, industrial design, art and fashion, allowing his multi-disciplinary sensibility to both inspire the industry and deeply influence how spaces are experienced,” said Cheryl Durst, IIDA executive vice president and CEO, Hon. FIIDA, LEED AP. “With a passion for mathematics, he is leading the way for flexible design that is customized and adaptable to the environment and the end user. We are so pleased to honor Mac Stopa as the recipient of this year’s IIDA Titan Award.”

Stopa is the founder of Massive Design, an award-winning architectural design firm specializing in corporate interiors for Fortune and Global 500 companies, designing public spaces, architecture and industrial design. His clients include Google, Samsung, BMW, MasterCard, Credit Suisse, Viacom and Bacardi-Martini, and he has designed products for Mohawk Group, Cappelini, Laminam, DuPont and Milliken.

Mac’s designs emanate from his fascination with parametrically driven design, organic geometry, modularity, sculptural shapes and digital art, which compels him to create modular objects for serial production that introduce innovation to the market and allow the user to interact with and adapt the objects to the required functionality or character of a space. Since 2013, Stopa’s designs have received over 40 international design awards, including multiple Red Dot Design awards, Good Design awards, Interior Design’s Best of Year awards, a Best of NeoCon Gold award, and an Iconic award: Interior Innovation, among others.