IIIDA awards David Mourning the 2017 IIDA Star Award

April 12, 2017
iida-logoChicago—The International Interior Design Association (IIDA) has awarded David B. Mourning, FIIDA, AIA, renowned architect and founder of IA Interior Architects, the 2017 IIDA Star Award. This prestigious award is given to an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to the design industry. The 2017 Star Award will be presented at the IIDA Annual Meeting on June 11, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

“David’s insight and guidance has solidified IA’s position as a global leader in visionary workplace design and shaped the practice of commercial interior design,” said Cheryl S. Durst, IIDA executive vice president and CEO, Hon. FIIDA, LEED AP. “David’s expertise in management, marketing and design has propelled IA’s rapid growth to 19 offices in the U.S., London and Asia in addition to an alliance with firms worldwide. We are so pleased to honor and celebrate David Mourning as this year’s Star Award recipient.”

An architect and interior designer for more than 30 years, Mourning worked for several architectural and engineering firms before joining Environmental Planning and Research (EPR). It was during his seven years at EPR that he developed a love for the interior design practice along with the national contacts that enabled him to found IA Interior Architects in 1984. Under his direction, IA has become the world’s largest employee-owned architecture firm dedicated exclusively to workplace design, and he is among the industry pioneers credited with creating a blueprint for the modern interior design firm.

Mourning holds an NCARB certificate and is licensed to practice architecture in 27 states. He is a member of CoreNet Global, the American Institute of Architects (AIA), and has served as a commissioner on the California State Board of Architectural Examiners. In 2015, Mourning was honored by Contract magazine with its 13th annual Legend Award.

