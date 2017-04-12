InstaFloor North America launches new website

Farmers Branch, Texas—InstaFloor North America has launched its new website, with improved styling, clearer layout and enhanced content. Tailored specifically for the North American market, the upgraded site is aimed at improving the user experience through simpler site navigation and ease of direct contact with InstaFloor.

The products section provides details of InstaFloor’s environmentally responsible and sustainable flooring products, including its unique flooring installation system, InstaLay, and its acoustic InstaCradle, both manufactured using high quality recycled rubber crumb from worn vehicle tires.

The site also contains product brochures, technical specifications and installation instructions, as well as a selection of case studies, all of which can be easily downloaded. There is also information about InstaFloor, its background and beliefs, and a map showing its countrywide distribution network. There is also a simple contact form to request additional information or technical support, or to arrange a meeting.

“We are very pleased with the look of the new website and its ease of use and hope our customers and distributors find it beneficial,” said Bas van Genderen, managing director of InstaFloor North America. “It was important to develop a new site dedicated to the North American market and I’m sure it will help enhance our business.”