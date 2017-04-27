Lisbiz Strategies: Why traditional PK sessions don’t work

April 10/17, 2017: Volume 31, Issue 22

By Lisbeth Calandrino

There are a few questions I ask each training group.

“How much product knowledge do you need?”

Answer: “I need to know everything about the product.”

“How much of that information should you share with the customer?”

Answer: “Only what the customer needs to know to answer her questions.”

This is precisely why product knowledge training without sales training is often ineffective and a waste of time. The more product knowledge (PK) salespeople learn, the more they think they should tell the customer.

All the PK courses I’ve ever taught are filled with students. Meanwhile, the next day’s sales training session is barely attended. Everyone signs up for PK day and skips the sales training.

The key to being a great salesperson is to learn all the PK you can, and then also learn when to use it. Here’s what’s even more interesting: I often hear new RSAs are more effective before they have PK training. They spend their time building relationships with the customer instead of trying to impress them with product knowledge prowess.

Only after you understand what your customer is trying to accomplish does PK become important to the sale. At that time, PK becomes part of the buyer’s “conditions of satisfaction.” For example, when a customer is buying a car in the Bahamas, the heated seat feature is not likely to influence her decision. PK is only as important as your ability to understand your customer’s concerns and knowing exactly what information she needs to seal the deal.

Sales training and PK work hand in hand, which is why new salespeople and even some seasoned sales staff need to take both classes to be effective.

Let’s face it, some of the worst RSAs are those who have a PK base that goes back to the 1970s. Sticking the new kid with this kind of vintage RSA to learn the ropes can backfire. I’ve watched many great sale opportunities fizzle out because the RSA decided to throw in some extraneous PK while wrapping up what should have been a closed sale. PK must be tailored to the buyer to be effective.

Great RSAs always build their relationships first and then give the customer the right product knowledge. So how do you combine the two?

Don’t take one without the other. Learn what makes your product unique and how to question the customer to learn just what she needs to know. A good PK class should include sales training. Learning to ask the important questions up front will help you know what kind of PK you need to provide.

Practice. Role playing can demonstrate how sales and product fit together. Sales will help you understand the most common questions you answer.

Be prepared for everything. Overcoming objections will help you understand the value of your product knowledge. Features and benefits can make all the difference in the right situations. If the customer wants great stain resistance on her carpet, you should know which product has it and you should also be able to sell it at a premium.

Distinguish between features and benefits. I’ve always believed customers buy features that benefit them. For example, if I’m not concerned with stain resistance, why mention it?

