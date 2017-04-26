Back To Homepage

Mannington works with Gary Sinise Foundation to aid veterans

April 26, 2017
1 JPEG Cedric King family in front of their new home mannington.comSalem, N.J.—Mannington Mills recently partnered with the National Wood Flooring Association to support the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program, which builds specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans.

Mannington donated Andean Pecan hardwood flooring for the Duluth, Ga., home of U.S. Army Master Sergeant Cedric King (Ret.) and his family. King was severely wounded by an IED while deployed in Afghanistan during 2012. He lost both of his legs and sustained disfigurement to his right hand. Now King uses prosthetics and a wheelchair, and a specially adapted smart home was built to give him back some of the independence he lost on the battlefield.

“A lot goes into the building of these specially adapted smart homes and we are tremendously grateful to our generous in-kind donors who lend their support to the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program,” said Judith Otter, executive director of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Many of Mannington’s associates and family members have served in the military. “This includes my father, Johnny Campbell, a World War II Marine veteran, and my mother who was with the WAVES,” said Keith Campbell, Mannington Mills chairman of the board. “We know first-hand the sacrifices that veterans and their families make. When the NWFA approached us with the opportunity to provide flooring for Master Sergeant King’s home, we were honored to have been asked.”

FCNewsflooringFloorsGary Sinise FoundationMannington MillsR.I.S.E. Program
