Mullican Flooring to expand U.S. hardwood production

April 14, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-04-14 at 9.05.48 AMJohnson City, Tenn.—As part of its effort to broaden its domestic manufacturing footprint, Mullican Flooring, a leading manufacturer of quality hardwood floors, plans to bring full production of all sawn engineered products to the U.S. beginning early summer 2017.

Since 2012 Mullican Flooring has converted much of its engineered hardwood production from imported to domestic manufactured product, explained Neil Poland, president. “The transition of our sawn lines to the U.S. is a natural extension of that movement. Further, we are looking at this change as part of our effort to improve efficiencies and long-term value within the company. The move will allow us to tighten quality control as well as to stay true to a long-standing corporate commitment to support domestic production. As a 32-year old U.S. based company, we truly recognize that manufacturing is the foundation of the U.S. economy so transitioning the few remaining components of our production that remains overseas has been part of our long-term strategy all along. The start-up of our sawn production line is the first phase of a five-year expansion plan that will create 200 new jobs at our Johnson City production plant.”

The first product that will transition to the U.S. production facility is EuroSawn White Oak in a 7-inch width. The collection will be immediately available in six colors. Plans to transition additional overseas production to the U.S. will be announced in Q3.

In addition to its Tennessee-based facility, Mullican also has manufacturing operations in Norton, Va.; Holland, N.Y.; and Ronceverte, W.Va.

engineered hardwood flooring hardwood manufacturing Mullican Flooring production US wood
