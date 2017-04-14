NTCA names Martin Howard 2016 Tile Person of the Year

Flowood, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) presented Martin Howard of the David Allen Co. in Raleigh, N.C., with the 2016 Tile Person of the Year award. With more than 36 years of experience in the construction industry, Howard is a highly regarded expert and consultant in the technical aspects of tile and stone.

Howard, president of the NTCA and executive vice president of David Allen Co., was recognized at the NTCA Awards Program held April 6 at Coverings in Orlando, Fla. “Martin Howard has been actively involved in the NTCA for many years, and as a leader in the David Allen Co., he has supported and encouraged many of their employees to be involved in our association,” said Bart Bettiga, NTCA executive director. “He has been extremely generous with his time and his leadership on our board of directors and executive committee and has helped us to transition into a new role of industry leadership.”

Howard serves on the NTCA committees for Standards and Methods, Training, Education and Finance. He is a voting member of the ANSI A108 Subcommittee for Ceramic Tile Installation, represents the association on the Tile Council of North America Handbook Committee and has served as an NTCA board member for 10 years.