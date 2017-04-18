Back To Homepage

Philadelphia Commercial debuts new carpet tile backing

April 18, 2017
PhilaDalton—Philadelphia Commercial is launching StrataWorx tile, a lightweight, efficient carpet tile backing. As the result of advanced engineering and cutting edge technology, StrataWorx opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for carpet tile.

Featuring easy installation and efficiently packaged boxes of 20 tiles, StrataWorx boasts endless potential as Philadelphia Commercial’s newest complement to its premier EcoWorx backing. StrataWorx will accompany EcoWorx as a new and innovative backing system and, working together, both will take carpet tiles to new levels.

The Design Smart collection, the first line of products to feature StrataWorx, was created to extend the accessibility of carpet tile to the broadest range of applications in spaces previously untouched with carpet tile. The collection will feature three 24 x 24 styles in six colors each. All of the initially launched styles will offer Quickship and are Green Label Plus certified with a 10-year warranty.

For more information about StrataWorx, contact your local Philadelphia Commercial sales representative or visit philadelphia-commercial.com. Also, follow @phlcommercial on all social channels to enter the company’s Smart Space Gadget Giveaway.

