Pompo earns top Coverings Advocate Leader prize

Jamul, Calif.—Donato Pompo, tile and stone expert consultant, a member of the Floor Covering Institute, and founder and owner of Ceramic Tile And Stone Consultants and the University of Ceramic Tile and Stone earned the top prize of $500 for being a Coverings Advocate Leader for the Coverings 2017.

Due to Donato’s companies command and expertise in utilizing the Internet and social media that has given them an extensive presence on the Internet, their posting of the Coverings show on their website’s Event Calendar led to this award.

Donato Pompo is a leading ceramic tile, glass tile, stone and terrazzo expert who performs forensic investigations when there are failures, provides architectural specifications and quality assurance and control services for new tile and stone installations to avoid problems, and provides online training courses for the tile and stone industry to teach installers and sales people how to properly select and install tile and stone products.