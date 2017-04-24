Back To Homepage

Resilient sheet price hikes on the horizon

April 24, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

April 10/17, 2017: Volume 31, Issue 22

By Ken Ryan

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-24 at 9.30.42 AMMannington, Shaw and Forbo are among the suppliers raising prices on resilient flooring, mainly sheet vinyl. The price hikes—which are the result of increased costs of raw materials, transportation and manufacturing—are set to take effect in May.

Mannington is implementing a 3% to 6% price increase on select residential vinyl sheet products in the U.S. and Canada. “Continued increases in raw material prices are an unfortunate reality in today’s marketplace,” said Jimmy Tuley, vice president of residential resilient. “We continue to focus on maximizing efficiencies and reducing cost; however, at some point an increase has to be passed through.”

Forbo Flooring Systems is instituting a 3% price increase on all commercial and residential flooring and sundry products, effective May 1. Pricing on the company’s newly introduced Marmoleum Click CinchLOC product will not be affected.

Shaw resilient sheet product prices will increase by 4% to 7% starting in late May.

Congoleum also said it is planning a price increase on sheet goods only, according to Kurt Denman, chief marketing officer, executive vice president of sales. Details were not available at press time.

Other major suppliers such as Armstrong, Karndean, Metroflor, Raskin Industries, Tarkett and USFloors told FCNews they had no plans to raise prices on any of their product lines. “Although raw material prices have risen over recent months, our ongoing manufacturing efforts have allowed us to minimize the impact and control our costs,” said Jon Gittrich, marketing director, residential marketing, Tarkett. “If it becomes necessary to widely raise prices in order to maintain our expected levels of service and quality, then we will communicate any changes directly to our customers.”

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorsincreasepriceresilientsheet
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mohawk Industries releases 2016 Sustainability Report

Calhoun, Ga.—The 2016 Sustainability Report released by Mohawk Industries paints a comprehensive picture of the company’s innovation, passion and commitment to a better tomorrow. “In 2016, our company enjoyed a

Read More

NWFA’s Anita Howard receives Above & Beyond award

St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) chief operating officer, Anita Howard, was chosen as the recipient of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s 2017 Above & Beyond award. “Every year

Read More

ARDEX Americas wins Engaging Pittsburgh Innovation People Practices award

Aliquippa, Pa—Ardex Americas has received the Engaging Pittsburgh Innovative People Practices award, recognized in the category: Innovation in Learning and Development. The Pittsburgh Human Resources Association (PHRA), the largest Pittsburgh

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.