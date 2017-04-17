Shannon Specialty Floors enters partnership with Ascension Health

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors, a high satisfaction, high performance manufacturer and supplier of flooring in the commercial market-segment, has entered a three-year agreement with Ascension Health beginning on April 15, 2017.

Ascension Health is healthcare organization dedicated to transformation through innovation cross the continuum of care and is the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. The group will now provide Shannon Specialty Floors’ products within its offerings.

“Shannon Specialty Floors is thrilled to be working with such a strong, value based and tenured healthcare organization as Ascension Health,” said Dale Carson, vice president of international sales and national accounts. “We look forward to three years of new relationships and successful commerce with the group and its members.”