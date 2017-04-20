Back To Homepage

Shaw Contract relaunches A Walk in the Garden

April 20, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-04-20 at 4.29.49 PMDallas, Texas—Shaw Contract recently relaunched A Walk in the Garden—a refreshed look at the first-ever Cradle to Cradle Certified flooring product, created in collaboration with visionary William McDonough. The collection will relaunch in a new shape and color palette, expanding on its connection to nature with patterns applicable for hospitality, retail, healthcare, education and workplace.

The collection is inspired by McDonough’s travels to China while strolling and taking in the scenic gardens and lush landscapes. It features four 9 x 36 tile patterns with a fresh, new color palette, including ten core colors, and is made to coordinate with City Central tile. The resulting collection minimizes the use of new materials and eliminates waste, with a focus on human health and safety.

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorsShaw Contract
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Shaw Contract relaunches A Walk in the Garden

Dallas, Texas—Shaw Contract recently relaunched A Walk in the Garden—a refreshed look at the first-ever Cradle to Cradle Certified flooring product, created in collaboration with visionary William McDonough. The collection

Read More

MIA+BSI now accepting Pinnacle and Tucker Design Awards entries

Oberlin, Ohio and Chestertown, N.Y.—MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute is now accepting submissions for both the 2017 Pinnacle Awards and the 2018 Tucker Design Awards. The Pinnacle Awards recognize natural

Read More

Burke named digital marketing coordinator for Mullican Flooring

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has appointed Heather Burke as digital marketing coordinator at the company’s headquarters here. In her new position, Burke will be responsible for creating, coordinating, executing and

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.