Shaw Contract relaunches A Walk in the Garden

Dallas, Texas—Shaw Contract recently relaunched A Walk in the Garden—a refreshed look at the first-ever Cradle to Cradle Certified flooring product, created in collaboration with visionary William McDonough. The collection will relaunch in a new shape and color palette, expanding on its connection to nature with patterns applicable for hospitality, retail, healthcare, education and workplace.

The collection is inspired by McDonough’s travels to China while strolling and taking in the scenic gardens and lush landscapes. It features four 9 x 36 tile patterns with a fresh, new color palette, including ten core colors, and is made to coordinate with City Central tile. The resulting collection minimizes the use of new materials and eliminates waste, with a focus on human health and safety.