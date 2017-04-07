Back To Homepage

Stevens Omni hires technical specialist

April 07, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-04-07 at 1.25.05 PMMississauga, Ontario, Canada—Stevens Omni has tapped Carl Sonego as the company’s technical specialist. This position represents a very significant investment by Stevens Omni to continue to improve its technical expertise and education programs with both staff and customers.

Sonego will have numerous responsibilities that include training all new hires as well as continual education with current staff. He will be involved in claims handling, training, management and adjudication, and will work closely with the technical departments of vendors to learn and understand more about their products in order to provide training and feedback.

Sonego is a certified inspector in many product categories and has numerous installation and sales training certificates. A major initiative will include working with the Stevens Omni sales team in training current and future Stevens Omni dealers as well as both their sales and installation teams.

Sonego was previously account executive for the eastern Ontario region at Stevens Omni. This position was taken over by Kyle Butcher as of April 3. In the past, Sonego has independently provided professional inspection services, expert witness services, consulting as well as training and education courses.

Tags
Carl SonegoflooringFloorsStevens Omnitechnical specialist
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Pompo earns top Coverings Advocate Leader prize

Jamul, Calif.—Donato Pompo, tile and stone expert consultant, a member of the Floor Covering Institute, and founder and owner of Ceramic Tile And Stone Consultants and the University of Ceramic Tile

Read More

Stevens Omni hires technical specialist

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—Stevens Omni has tapped Carl Sonego as the company’s technical specialist. This position represents a very significant investment by Stevens Omni to continue to improve its technical expertise

Read More

FloorFolio expands wood line of LVT

Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio will be increasing its wood vinyl offerings with the addition of the Maplewood collection. “We are excited about this new exclusive design,” said Michael Freedman, president and CEO,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.