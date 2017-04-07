Stevens Omni hires technical specialist

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—Stevens Omni has tapped Carl Sonego as the company’s technical specialist. This position represents a very significant investment by Stevens Omni to continue to improve its technical expertise and education programs with both staff and customers.

Sonego will have numerous responsibilities that include training all new hires as well as continual education with current staff. He will be involved in claims handling, training, management and adjudication, and will work closely with the technical departments of vendors to learn and understand more about their products in order to provide training and feedback.

Sonego is a certified inspector in many product categories and has numerous installation and sales training certificates. A major initiative will include working with the Stevens Omni sales team in training current and future Stevens Omni dealers as well as both their sales and installation teams.

Sonego was previously account executive for the eastern Ontario region at Stevens Omni. This position was taken over by Kyle Butcher as of April 3. In the past, Sonego has independently provided professional inspection services, expert witness services, consulting as well as training and education courses.