Back To Homepage

Tile industry launches Why Tile initiative at Coverings

April 05, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 11.08.30 AMOrlando, Fla.—The tile industry has united in a marketing and education initiative designed to inspire consumers and provide information on all of tile’s benefits. The campaign, called Why Tile, is being introduced to the industry here at Coverings.

Why Tile is an industry effort with input sought from various industry organizations including the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA), the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), the Tile Contractors Association of America and the Tile Heritage Foundation (THF), in addition to manufacturers worldwide. Why Tile is coordinated by the Tile Council of North America (TCNA).

“In developing Why Tile, we’ve had the pleasure of reaffirming everything that’s so wonderful about tile,” said Eric Astrachan, executive director, TCNA. “With Why Tile, we’ll be delivering this messaging to consumers and to the A&D community as never before and in new and impactful ways—most notably, through the website, whytile.com.”

Whytile.com provides extensive messaging on the benefits of tile, centering on four main tenets: design, easy care, healthy spaces and heritage. The site features an inspiration gallery, downloadable project guide, schematics and maintenance tips, and a Test Your Tile IQ feature where users can take a simple 10-question quiz for a chance to win a prize.

“As with any website, whytile.com will constantly evolve and provide a means for our audiences to derive inspiration and access planning resources—we want this to be both engaging and a helpful tool,” said Kathy Meyer, marketing director, TCNA. “We’re excited to get out there with Why Tile, and this is just the beginning of what I know will be a long and colorful story.”

Tags
CoveringsflooringFloorsindustryTileWhy Tile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Pompo earns top Coverings Advocate Leader prize

Jamul, Calif.—Donato Pompo, tile and stone expert consultant, a member of the Floor Covering Institute, and founder and owner of Ceramic Tile And Stone Consultants and the University of Ceramic Tile

Read More

Stevens Omni hires technical specialist

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—Stevens Omni has tapped Carl Sonego as the company’s technical specialist. This position represents a very significant investment by Stevens Omni to continue to improve its technical expertise

Read More

FloorFolio expands wood line of LVT

Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio will be increasing its wood vinyl offerings with the addition of the Maplewood collection. “We are excited about this new exclusive design,” said Michael Freedman, president and CEO,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.