Tile industry launches Why Tile initiative at Coverings

Orlando, Fla.—The tile industry has united in a marketing and education initiative designed to inspire consumers and provide information on all of tile’s benefits. The campaign, called Why Tile, is being introduced to the industry here at Coverings.

Why Tile is an industry effort with input sought from various industry organizations including the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA), the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), the Tile Contractors Association of America and the Tile Heritage Foundation (THF), in addition to manufacturers worldwide. Why Tile is coordinated by the Tile Council of North America (TCNA).

“In developing Why Tile, we’ve had the pleasure of reaffirming everything that’s so wonderful about tile,” said Eric Astrachan, executive director, TCNA. “With Why Tile, we’ll be delivering this messaging to consumers and to the A&D community as never before and in new and impactful ways—most notably, through the website, whytile.com.”

Whytile.com provides extensive messaging on the benefits of tile, centering on four main tenets: design, easy care, healthy spaces and heritage. The site features an inspiration gallery, downloadable project guide, schematics and maintenance tips, and a Test Your Tile IQ feature where users can take a simple 10-question quiz for a chance to win a prize.

“As with any website, whytile.com will constantly evolve and provide a means for our audiences to derive inspiration and access planning resources—we want this to be both engaging and a helpful tool,” said Kathy Meyer, marketing director, TCNA. “We’re excited to get out there with Why Tile, and this is just the beginning of what I know will be a long and colorful story.”