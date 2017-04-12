Tufenkian appoints Andolino national sales manager

New York, N.Y.—Tufenkian Artisan Carpets has appointed Len Andolino as national sales manager for the company’s wholesale division, according to James Tufenkian, founder. As a flooring industry veteran, Andolino brings more than 30 years of flooring industry experience to Tufenkian, having previously held recent positions with Stanton, Couristan and Robertex/Carousel.

Andolino will report directly to James Tufenkian and will be responsible for all sales related matters for the wholesale division. He will also continue to head up his firm, Andolino Management Group (AMG), which provides consulting and management services to a select group of flooring companies.

“Tufenkian is a leading global brand with dealers throughout North America and the world,” said Andolino. “I am honored and humbled to be associated with James and the team he has assembled to continue strengthening our brand. I value the partnerships that Tufenkian has established with their network of dealers and look forward to adding more value and opportunities for everyone.”

For over three decades, Tufenkian has redefined the traditional handmade carpet industry by bringing a modern aesthetic together with an ancient craft. Tufenkian’s time-honored processes—including producing its yarn and rugs by hand—ensure that each finished product is a distinct work of unparalleled beauty and enduring quality.