Wood: NWFA awards honor craftsmanship, creativity

April 27, 2017
April 10/17, 2017: Volume 31, Issue 22

By Reginald Tucker

Phoenix—Expert wood flooring craftsmen and contractors from North America were recognized for their creativity and installation skills during the 2017 National Wood Flooring Association’s annual Floor of the Year competition. The program, now in its 27th year, yielded 71 entries featuring flooring installations completed between January 2016 and January 2017. Following are the winners:

Screen Shot 2017-04-27 at 11.50.56 AMMembers’ Choice
(Best circular/curved application)Contractor: Scheller Hardwood Floors, Lemoyne, Pa.
Criteria: Includes any circular shape within a flooring system.
Installation: Glue down

 

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-27 at 11.51.10 AMBest textured wood application
Contractor: Michigan Hardwood Floors Services, Farmington Hills, Mich.
Criteria: Entries in this category include scraped, wire-brushed, distressed, or any surface that is not traditionally flat.
Installation: Glue down

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-27 at 11.51.15 AMBest restoration/ makeover
Contractor: 1 Wood Floors, Livonia, Mich.
Criteria: Includes all types of restorations, repairs or refinishes in residential or commercial applications.
Installation: Glue down

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-27 at 11.51.01 AMBest color & finish application
Contractor: Artistic Floors by Design, Parker, Colo.
Criteria: Entries in this category include job-site-applied applications of dyes, reactive colorant, layered color, faux finishing, and/or tinted sealers.
Installation: Glue down

 

 

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-27 at 11.51.06 AMBest parquetry/inlay
Contractor: Traditional Hardwood Flooring, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Criteria: Entries in this category include any parquet pattern, medallion, marquetry or intarsia inlay. CNC and laser cut applications also qualify.
Installation: Glue down

 

 

