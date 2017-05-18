Back To Homepage

A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring purchases Williston Weaves

May 18, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-05-18 at 4.31.14 PMSaugus, Mass.—A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring recently purchased the Williston Weaves brand. Williston Weaves, located in Newton Upper Falls, Mass., was founded in 1992 and has become a leader in the interior design flooring industry for its selection, quality and service exclusive to the trade.

“We couldn’t be more excited about adding this design facet to our flooring family,” said A.J. Boyajian, co-owner, A.J. Rose. “Being able to back an exclusive-to-trade-professionals-only showroom rounds out our ability to offer our great selection and volume pricing to all our clients.”

Williston Weaves’ previous owner Susan Karofsky will stay to assist with the transition and was instrumental in the hiring of new sales manager Melanie Ezickson.

Ezickson is an experienced sales associate and showroom manager with a long track record of building relationships with interior designers and architects. She began her career in the fashion industry, but transitioned into the design field nearly 15 years ago. Ezickson has worked in showrooms and side-by-side with designers to create living spaces for a discerning clientele. She is excited to continue Williston Weaves’ tradition of exemplary customer service and looks forward to nurturing existing relationships as well as creating new relationships with Williston Weaves’ valued clientele.

A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring was founded in 1977 and is a family-run business. The company currently has three locations in Burlington, Natick and Saugus, Mass. Williston Weaves is its fourth location.

