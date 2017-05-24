Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring names 2016 Elite Retailers of the Year

May 24, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-05-24 at 11.03.32 AMLancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has named three companies 2016 Elite Retailers of the Year. Baker Brothers was awarded Gold; Riemer Floors received Silver; and WorldWide Wholesale earned Bronze. United Flooring Group and Floor Covering Associates received honorable mentions. The award is based on a variety of factors, including sales, lead conversion rates, overall program support, showroom quality and website excellence.

“With several hundred Elite showrooms nationwide, we wanted to recognize and thank the best of the best for their continuing excellence and commitment to the Armstrong Flooring Elite Program,” said Tom Cole, manager, Aligned Retailer channel marketing, Armstrong Flooring. “We are grateful to work alongside a great team of retailers who are engaged and excited about our vision to be the world’s best and most trusted flooring company.”

The 2016 Gold Elite Retailer of the Year, Baker Bros, has been flooring Arizona since 1945. All seven locations are locally owned and operated, and are committed to giving customers the best flooring has to offer, from product to installation.

Harry Riemer founded 2016 Silver Elite Retailer of the Year Riemer Floors in 1946. In the beginning, Riemer sold, measured and installed many of his jobs. As his business grew, he recruited a number of his former co-workers into the business. Ultimately, he expanded from retail into commercial and new homebuilder. Seventy years later, Reimer’s sons Dennis, Keith and Paul, and two granddaughters Kimberly and Ashlee, continue the business.

WorldWide Wholesale, Bronze Elite Retailer of the Year, was founded in 1991 and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The company is based in central/northern Jersey and services the market through three large format stores.

This year’s Honorable Mentions are Floor Covering Associates and United Flooring Group. Floor Covering Associates is a Shorewood, Illinois based, family-owned business that started in 1976 as a carpet store with only two employees. Today, FCA offers a full range of floor coverings and services. The United Flooring Group strives to provide clients with an unrivaled and smooth experience, leaving the customer with exceptional flooring and improved spaces. The company is the product of years of dedication and fearless pursuit for innovation by the owner and founder Carlo Garcia, who has 16 years of industry experience.

For further information, visit armstrongflooring.com.

Tags
2016Armstrong flooringElite Retailers of the YearFCNewsflooringFloors
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

WFCA University adds to destination training, online offering

Dalton, Ga.–In response to a recent membership drive and member demand, World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has expanded its University course offerings with extended online training modules and destination camps

Read More

Briney to retire from Innocor

Red Bank, N.J.—Jeff Briney, senior vice president of Innocor Foam Technologies (IFT), will be retiring at the end of June 2017. As senior vice president, Briney led Innocor’s commercial division,

Read More

Mannington enhances Restoration collection with SpillShield

Salem, N.J.—Mannington’s laminate flooring is adding “moisture resistant” to its list of attributes with the company’s Restoration collection, which now has enhanced performance with SpillShield technology. SpillShield is an innovative

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.