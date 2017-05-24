Armstrong Flooring names 2016 Elite Retailers of the Year

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has named three companies 2016 Elite Retailers of the Year. Baker Brothers was awarded Gold; Riemer Floors received Silver; and WorldWide Wholesale earned Bronze. United Flooring Group and Floor Covering Associates received honorable mentions. The award is based on a variety of factors, including sales, lead conversion rates, overall program support, showroom quality and website excellence.

“With several hundred Elite showrooms nationwide, we wanted to recognize and thank the best of the best for their continuing excellence and commitment to the Armstrong Flooring Elite Program,” said Tom Cole, manager, Aligned Retailer channel marketing, Armstrong Flooring. “We are grateful to work alongside a great team of retailers who are engaged and excited about our vision to be the world’s best and most trusted flooring company.”

The 2016 Gold Elite Retailer of the Year, Baker Bros, has been flooring Arizona since 1945. All seven locations are locally owned and operated, and are committed to giving customers the best flooring has to offer, from product to installation.

Harry Riemer founded 2016 Silver Elite Retailer of the Year Riemer Floors in 1946. In the beginning, Riemer sold, measured and installed many of his jobs. As his business grew, he recruited a number of his former co-workers into the business. Ultimately, he expanded from retail into commercial and new homebuilder. Seventy years later, Reimer’s sons Dennis, Keith and Paul, and two granddaughters Kimberly and Ashlee, continue the business.

WorldWide Wholesale, Bronze Elite Retailer of the Year, was founded in 1991 and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The company is based in central/northern Jersey and services the market through three large format stores.

This year’s Honorable Mentions are Floor Covering Associates and United Flooring Group. Floor Covering Associates is a Shorewood, Illinois based, family-owned business that started in 1976 as a carpet store with only two employees. Today, FCA offers a full range of floor coverings and services. The United Flooring Group strives to provide clients with an unrivaled and smooth experience, leaving the customer with exceptional flooring and improved spaces. The company is the product of years of dedication and fearless pursuit for innovation by the owner and founder Carlo Garcia, who has 16 years of industry experience.

For further information, visit armstrongflooring.com.