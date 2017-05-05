Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring to increase price of residential sheet products

May 05, 2017
Armstrong Logo 2016Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring will initiate a 3-5% price increase on select residential sheet products in the United States and Canada effective with shipments on or after June 26.

“Over the past several months, the industry has experienced significant increases in raw materials, energy, transportation and operating costs,” said Jamey Block, vice president of Resilient, Armstrong Flooring. “Key raw materials and packaging have not only increased, but we also expect continuing upward cost pressure throughout 2017. Rising natural gas and electricity prices are increasing our manufacturing facility operating costs, and fuel and transportation rates are rising impacting our delivered cost.”

Block continued, “Despite our best efforts to manage costs, a price increase is required to cover these rising costs. We understand how difficult it is to pass along a price increase to customers. We continue to focus on delivering quality, innovation and service for our valued customers.”

Tags
Armstrong flooringincreaseprice
