Armstrong Flooring wins multiple ADEX awards

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has been honored with a total of six ADEX awards—five Platinum and one Gold. ADEX stands for Awards for Design Excellence and is among the largest and most prestigious awards program for product and project design in the Architecture and Design industry. Conducted each year by Design Journal, the annual competition draws approximately 2,852 entries from 500 companies.

The 2017 award-winning products are:

Woodland Relics. This collection includes a varied sampling of multiple species, widths, colors and textures, all of which are mixed together in random fashion to create a highly custom look. In every box, there is a unique combination of Birch, Hickory and Oak species, varied width (3”, 5” and 7-1/2”), long length (up to 7’) planks and beautiful surface treatments including wire brushed, scraped, straight and circular saw marks and tool mark texture, to create a truly one-of-a-kind floor.

PRYZM. As a first-of-its-kind waterproof luxury flooring product, PRYZM challenges the boundaries of the hard surface flooring category, marrying award-winning designs and unparalleled performance with new technology to create a clear winner. Beautiful design, dent- and wear-resistance, waterproof technology and quick installation are the hallmarks of this flagship product.

Residential Vinyl Sheet with Diamond 10 Technology. Armstrong Flooring has reinvented Vinyl Sheet flooring—with incredible realism, authentic textures, vivid color and now, the infusion of its patent pending Diamond10 technology which offers superior scratch and stain performance so floors look newer, longer.

Alterna Engineered Stone. Alterna Reserve is reimagined with two new design collections: Grain Directions, reminiscent of a luxurious mountain retreat, its dynamic color palate elegantly blends with warm rustic sensibilities to express bold, impactful style. Historic District features the vintage feel of weathered wood, infused with captivating texture. All wood designs work together so they can be mixed and matched. Each design is available in multiple sizes so unique patterns can be created to personalize a space.

Natural Creations with Diamond 10 Technology. The collection is available in an array of modular shapes, sizes and patterns to reflect the natural look that is increasingly popular in today’s designs. Organized into three beautiful collections, ArborArt EarthCuts and Mystix are inspired by the natural beauty of wood, the colors and organic variations of stone and the distinctive woven-like appearance of textiles.

Artisan Collective. In this Gold Award-winning hardwood collection, Maple and Walnut come alive with style and beauty. White washed stains reveal natural or gray undertones for a minimalist, muted statement. Black washed natural and brown tones enliven Walnut’s distinctive grain with abundant color variation. Wide width planks—6¾ and ½ thickness—combine for a more upscale, beautiful floor.