Armstrong products featured in eight winning designs at Starnet Design Awards

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring products played an integral part in 54 out of the 134 entries, including eight winning designs, at the 19th Annual Starnet Design Awards. The respected and prestigious commercial flooring competition was held at a special ceremony in Carlsbad, Calif., on April 28.

“Armstrong Flooring is honored to be part of dozens of incredible projects entered into the 2017 Starnet Design Awards,” said Deb Lechner, channel marketing director, Armstrong Flooring. “Our innovative products continue to inspire, and we are pleased to see Starnet members, interior designers, architects, contractors and facility managers being recognized for their unique and boundary-pushing design and installation efforts.”

Each year, the Design Awards showcase the dynamic relationships between Starnet member organizations and the A&D community by recognizing creativity, professionalism, quality and versatility in commercial flooring design and installation. Categories include healthcare, corporate, education, hospitality/public space, unique installation and environmental achievement, along with people’s choice, excellence in imagination and an overall grand-prize winner.