Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM in the U.S.

May 19, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-05-19 at 4.29.04 PMColombes, Paris, France—Bostik has acquired CMP Specialty Products, the flooring and floor preparation business of U.S.-based specialist CGM, according to Arkema. This business, which generated $15 million sales in 2016, offers strong synergies with Bostik. This acquisition fits with Bostik’s strategy to expand in the growing U.S. construction market and to offer its customers a complete range of innovative solutions for the flooring market. This acquisition is also fully part of the group strategy to accelerate its growth in specialty adhesives with bolt-on acquisitions.

Based outside of Philadelphia, Pa., CMP’s floor preparation systems products offer an advanced range of flooring surface preparation repair patches, leveling compounds and primers for both commercial and residential flooring applications. These products will enable Bostik to accelerate its development in the fast growing floor preparation market.

“We are very pleased to welcome the CMP Specialty Products teams,” said Vincent Legros, executive vice president, Bostik. “This acquisition will support our strategy to provide our customers with the most innovative flooring systems. CMP teams will bring their recognized expertise within the commercial flooring sector with high-quality and high-performing products. We look forward to leveraging this expertise to better serve our customers within the U.S. market.”

Following the acquisition last December of Den Braven, a leader in high performance sealants, Arkema confirms with this new transaction its strategy to actively pursue the development of Bostik, which is one of the core elements of its long-term growth.

