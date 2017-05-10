Ceramics of Italy presents 2017 Tile Competition winners

Orlando, Fla.—Now in its 24th year, the Ceramics of Italy Tile Competition is proud to award six outstanding projects that wholly represent the competition’s goal of honoring the admirable use of Italian tile in North American architecture and design. Sponsored by Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian Association of Ceramics) and the Italian Trade Agency, the competition attracted high-quality submissions in each of the three categories: residential, commercial and institutional.

The international jury of design industry experts selected three winners and three honorable mentions using the following criteria: the creative and effective use of Italian tile, the overall quality of the installation, the aesthetic beauty and functionality of the design, and the sustainable attributes of the overall project and materials used.

The winners were announced at this year’s Coverings in April. The winning firms received a prize of $3,000 as well as an all-expenses-paid, CEU-accredited trip to Bologna, Italy to attend Cersaie as part of a VIP delegation of specifiers and journalists. Contractors and distributors involved in each winning project were awarded a cash prize for their valued contribution.

Following are the winners:



Residential

Firm: Bromley Caldari Architects

Project: Ocean View House

Location: Fire Island Pines, N.Y.

Tile Manufacturer: Emilceramica

Distributor: Artistic Tile

Contractor: Artistic Tile

Commercial

Firm: Jennifer Carpenter Architect

Project: MediaMath 4 World Trade Center

Location: New York

Tile Manufacturer: Ceramiche Refin

Distributor: High Style Stone and Tile

Contractor: Petretti & Associates; Coastal Tile & Marble

Institutional

Firm: Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Project: Jerome L. Greene Science Center, home of the Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute at Columbia University NYC

Location: New York, N.Y.

Tile Manufacturer: Casalgrande Padana

Distributor: ProTile Distributors

Contractor: JanTile

Honorable mentions include:

Residential

Firm: Cord Struckmann, Architect

Project: Case Study House 26 Remodel

Location: San Rafael, Calif.

Tile Manufacturer: Gigacer

Distributor: Statements Tile

Contractor: Escarlarta Tile

Commercial

Firm: CallisonRTKL

Project: The Ridge at Lake Geneva

Location: Lake Geneva, Wis.

Tile Manufacturer: Provenza Ceramiche; Ceramiche Refin; Atlas Concorde

Distributor: Stone Source

Contractor: Lonnie’s Carpet

Institutional

Firm: Gow Hastings Architects

Project: Ryerson University ServiceHub

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tile Manufacturer: Casalgrande Padana

Distributor: Stone Tile International

Contractor: Twin Contracting