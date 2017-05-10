Ceramics of Italy presents 2017 Tile Competition winners
Orlando, Fla.—Now in its 24th year, the Ceramics of Italy Tile Competition is proud to award six outstanding projects that wholly represent the competition’s goal of honoring the admirable use of Italian tile in North American architecture and design. Sponsored by Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian Association of Ceramics) and the Italian Trade Agency, the competition attracted high-quality submissions in each of the three categories: residential, commercial and institutional.
The international jury of design industry experts selected three winners and three honorable mentions using the following criteria: the creative and effective use of Italian tile, the overall quality of the installation, the aesthetic beauty and functionality of the design, and the sustainable attributes of the overall project and materials used.
The winners were announced at this year’s Coverings in April. The winning firms received a prize of $3,000 as well as an all-expenses-paid, CEU-accredited trip to Bologna, Italy to attend Cersaie as part of a VIP delegation of specifiers and journalists. Contractors and distributors involved in each winning project were awarded a cash prize for their valued contribution.
Following are the winners:
Residential
Firm: Bromley Caldari Architects
Project: Ocean View House
Location: Fire Island Pines, N.Y.
Tile Manufacturer: Emilceramica
Distributor: Artistic Tile
Contractor: Artistic Tile
Commercial
Firm: Jennifer Carpenter Architect
Project: MediaMath 4 World Trade Center
Location: New York
Tile Manufacturer: Ceramiche Refin
Distributor: High Style Stone and Tile
Contractor: Petretti & Associates; Coastal Tile & Marble
Institutional
Firm: Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Project: Jerome L. Greene Science Center, home of the Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute at Columbia University NYC
Location: New York, N.Y.
Tile Manufacturer: Casalgrande Padana
Distributor: ProTile Distributors
Contractor: JanTile
Honorable mentions include:
Residential
Firm: Cord Struckmann, Architect
Project: Case Study House 26 Remodel
Location: San Rafael, Calif.
Tile Manufacturer: Gigacer
Distributor: Statements Tile
Contractor: Escarlarta Tile
Commercial
Firm: CallisonRTKL
Project: The Ridge at Lake Geneva
Location: Lake Geneva, Wis.
Tile Manufacturer: Provenza Ceramiche; Ceramiche Refin; Atlas Concorde
Distributor: Stone Source
Contractor: Lonnie’s Carpet
Institutional
Firm: Gow Hastings Architects
Project: Ryerson University ServiceHub
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Tile Manufacturer: Casalgrande Padana
Distributor: Stone Tile International
Contractor: Twin Contracting