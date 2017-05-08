Couristan appoints national sales manager for residential division

Fort Lee, N.J.—Couristan has appointed Jeff Forwood to the position of national sales manager for its residential division. In addition, Forwood will be responsible for the further development and expansion of the company’s custom rug and residential Axminster Express programs.

“In order to aggressively grow our broadloom business within our three residential brands and our custom rug business as well as the specialty store rug segment, the company needed the right experience and personality to guide and spearhead our strategic sales initiatives,” said George G. Couri, chairman. “As a company, we feel Jeff’s experience within the industry makes him a great addition to join the other key industry leaders we most recently added to the Couristan team. With his expertise across both broadloom and rug categories he will be a great sales driver and lend tremendous support for the Couristan national sales force.”

Forwood most recently was a regional sales manager at Nourison heading up sales for the Northeast Region for broadloom and area rugs since 2009. He began his flooring career with Karastan in 2003 where he spent four years and also gained national exposure as vice president of sales and national accounts for Obeetee in 2007.

“When I heard of the aggressive changes and the team Couristan was assembling I was intrigued and very interested in hearing the growth strategy and plan for the future,” Forwood said. “After understanding the company’s direction and investment plan, it was a simple decision to join the team.”