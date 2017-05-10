Engineered Floors breaks ground on new carpet tile plant

Dalton—Engineered Floors recently broke ground on a new carpet tile manufacturing facility in Dalton, Ga. The initial phase of the plant will total 520,000 square feet and is expected to open January 2018.

“This plant is sign of continued growth and marks the beginning a new era for Engineered Floors,” said James Lesslie, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “As the popularity of modular carpet tile has grown, especially for Main Street applications, Engineered Floors is answering this need with a new state-of-the-art facility.”

In 2016, Engineered Floors launched its Pentz Commercial Flooring Solutions brand to be sold through its dealers and with collections that offer modular as well as broadloom styles.

“Our commitment to the modular carpet segment continues our commitment to be the flooring brand of choice now and in the future,” Lesslie said.