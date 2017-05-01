Back To Homepage

Gerflor united three brands in one place

May 01, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-05-01 at 2.13.02 PMChicago—Gerflor USA, Sport Court and Connor Sports came together recently at its first-ever combined sales meeting since joining forces under the Gerflor umbrella in 2014. The meeting was held with the goal of energizing and empowering the company’s all-star sales force to share best practices, cementing their commitment to customer service and success.

“With our recent transition to operating together, face-to-face engagement is invaluable,” said Benjamin Bachman, Gerflor USA’s chief sales and marketing officer. “This meeting gave us an opportunity to strengthen our connections, learn from one another and enhance our collaboration, coordination and communication. And those are wins that not only benefit our organization, but also our customers.”

At the core of all three brands is a history of innovation. Connor Sports, Official Court Supplier of the NCAA Final Four, and Sport Court, the original modular sport tile, complement the segment-specific solutions of Gerflor’s product offering, including Mipolam, the original homogenous sheet flooring, and Taraflex, the original resilient sports flooring. Together, they further strengthen Gerflor’s overall reach and recognition within the U.S. market.

Though each brand serves different markets, they share the same mission: to better assist customers. To do so, Gerflor is streamlining processes across the brands in multiple areas, including finance, operations, human resources, information technology and marketing.

“Our goal is to create a strong core and empower our employees through a culture of sharing best practices,” added Bachman. “Working together more strategically, our three brands offer every customer a wider range of products to fit all needs.”

The meeting was only the beginning of Gerflor’s approach of bringing all brands together. Gerflor USA is in the process of identifying career opportunities to further support its market growth.

