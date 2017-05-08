Back To Homepage

Gerflor USA supports market growth with promotions

May 08, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GerflorChicago—Gerflor USA is widening its reach in the U.S. market and advancing its team to support—and help drive—its growth. The manufacturer of homogeneous sheet flooring and resilient sports flooring recently named vital members of its sales and marketing force to new positions, including Gerflor national sales director, senior director of marketing and marketing communications director.

Jim Bistolas, who joined the company in 2015 as national healthcare segment director, has accepted a new role as national sales director. With more than 20 years of experience in commercial interiors, Bistolas has developed and managed national sales teams, budgets and forecasts. In his new position, he will lead the national sales force for Gerflor’s multi-segment commercial strategy and will also continue to lead the company’s healthcare market strategy.

For more than seven years, Catherine Del Vecchio has led Gerflor’s U.S. marketing efforts. Now as the USA senior director of marketing for the Gerflor, Connor Sports and Connor Sport Court brands, she will be identifying opportunities and implementing strategies to elevate the brands’ unique market differentiators. She is currently recruiting new staff to support the growth of the department who, under her leadership, will work collaboratively to grow market share for all three Gerflor brands within the US market.

Also integral to the marketing team, Stephanie Corrigan has been promoted to USA marketing communications director for Gerflor, Connor Sports and Connor Sport Court. She will manage the brands’ marketing communications programs and identities. In just two years with the company, Corrigan has helped energize its sales team and generate brand awareness with customers through creative, strategic campaigns successfully adapted to both the commercial and sport divisions.

Del Vecchio’s and Corrigan’s new positions reflect Gerflor’s strategic move to build on and strengthen the synergies among its three brands: Gerflor, Connor Sports and Connor Sport Court. In doing so, Gerflor is streamlining processes across the brands in multiple areas, including finance, operations, human resources, information technology and marketing—all with the goal of better serving its customers.

Gerflor USA is in the process of identifying career opportunities to further support its market growth.

Tags
flooringFloorsGerflor USAgrowthmanufacturingpromotions
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Armstrong products featured in eight winning designs at Starnet Design Awards

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring products played an integral part in 54 out of the 134 entries, including eight winning designs, at the 19th Annual Starnet Design Awards. The respected and prestigious

Read More

Gerflor USA supports market growth with promotions

Chicago—Gerflor USA is widening its reach in the U.S. market and advancing its team to support—and help drive—its growth. The manufacturer of homogeneous sheet flooring and resilient sports flooring recently named

Read More

Couristan appoints national sales manager for residential division

Fort Lee, N.J.—Couristan has appointed Jeff Forwood to the position of national sales manager for its residential division. In addition, Forwood will be responsible for the further development and expansion

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.