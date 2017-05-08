Gerflor USA supports market growth with promotions

Chicago—Gerflor USA is widening its reach in the U.S. market and advancing its team to support—and help drive—its growth. The manufacturer of homogeneous sheet flooring and resilient sports flooring recently named vital members of its sales and marketing force to new positions, including Gerflor national sales director, senior director of marketing and marketing communications director.

Jim Bistolas, who joined the company in 2015 as national healthcare segment director, has accepted a new role as national sales director. With more than 20 years of experience in commercial interiors, Bistolas has developed and managed national sales teams, budgets and forecasts. In his new position, he will lead the national sales force for Gerflor’s multi-segment commercial strategy and will also continue to lead the company’s healthcare market strategy.

For more than seven years, Catherine Del Vecchio has led Gerflor’s U.S. marketing efforts. Now as the USA senior director of marketing for the Gerflor, Connor Sports and Connor Sport Court brands, she will be identifying opportunities and implementing strategies to elevate the brands’ unique market differentiators. She is currently recruiting new staff to support the growth of the department who, under her leadership, will work collaboratively to grow market share for all three Gerflor brands within the US market.

Also integral to the marketing team, Stephanie Corrigan has been promoted to USA marketing communications director for Gerflor, Connor Sports and Connor Sport Court. She will manage the brands’ marketing communications programs and identities. In just two years with the company, Corrigan has helped energize its sales team and generate brand awareness with customers through creative, strategic campaigns successfully adapted to both the commercial and sport divisions.

Del Vecchio’s and Corrigan’s new positions reflect Gerflor’s strategic move to build on and strengthen the synergies among its three brands: Gerflor, Connor Sports and Connor Sport Court. In doing so, Gerflor is streamlining processes across the brands in multiple areas, including finance, operations, human resources, information technology and marketing—all with the goal of better serving its customers.

Gerflor USA is in the process of identifying career opportunities to further support its market growth.