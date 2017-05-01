Guest column: Lack of action is the No. 1 impediment to success

April 24/May 1, 2017: Volume 31, Issue 23

By Vinnie Virga

If you were able to ask Tony Robbins, Zig Ziglar, Jim Rohn or any other world-class personal performance speaker to identify the greatest inhibitor to success, they would probably say “fear of acting.” I would agree. When it comes to establishing and growing a successful business, every decision counts – even if you procrastinate and don’t take action, that is in its own way a decision.

Most barometers I’ve seen indicate the economy is growing, which means our businesses should all benefit. The question you must now ask yourself is this: Can you afford NOT to act? Competition is at an all-time high, and when these consumers are ready for remodeling of any kind are you confident they will call you? If you don’t know the answer with absolute certainty then read on.

In today’s ever-changing marketplace, the differentiating factor between businesses that succeed and those that don’t is the willingness to change, try new things and, most importantly, keep up with the times. What worked before won’t work now, and if you want to stay alive you’ve got to accept this notion and pivot accordingly. Consider the difference between McDonald’s and Howard Johnson’s. McDonald’s was willing to change with the times, even if every new product didn’t catch on. (Remember the McHot Dog?) Howard Johnson’s wasn’t willing to change even a modicum and, well, you know how that turned out.

Yesterday’s marketing plan cannot keep up with today’s consumers. If you do not have a plan that is aligned with current marketing methods, and if you are not looking at your plan daily, you are prolonging the inevitability of failure. Managing any successful and thriving business has an element of risk. Every entrepreneur faces the unknown and stumbling blocks along the way, but the successful ones have a support system and an effective strategy and are willing to step up to the plate. Oftentimes their risk is rewarded with increased revenue and a boost in customer acquisition.

Large leaps forward consist of smaller, focused steps. Concentrate your efforts in digital marketing. I have touched on this in the past, but it bears repeating because getting up to speed with your social media and other digital marketing strategies will be the biggest difference maker in attracting customers that traditional media might miss. A well-managed social media program is the most cost-effective marketing for your business, because it gets the right message to the right target consistently and frequently. Content is king and timely responses are vital. Remember, you are your brand. Don’t shy away from collaborating and promoting like-minded content to expand your audience and bolster your overall brand recognition.

Every choice you make is either a hindrance or a help to your business. Remember, failing to take action is still a choice—a costly one. If you want your business to thrive, think about what fears might be inhibiting you from achieving unparalleled success and formulate a plan for tackling them head on.

Vinnie Virga is managing partner and president of Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet and Floors & More buying group. His experience includes management of various CCA Global Partner retail groups, including Flooring America.